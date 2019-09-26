Focused Wealth Management Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position; Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 63 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 44 sold and decreased their stock positions in Middlesex Water Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 9.23 million shares, up from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Middlesex Water Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 48 New Position: 15.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 20.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc analyzed 5,624 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 21,386 shares with $4.13M value, down from 27,010 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $521.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.26M shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93M for 22.38 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 31.52 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

National Investment Services Inc Wi holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company for 8,485 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 7,650 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.29% invested in the company for 13,380 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Financial Architects Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,415 shares.

The stock increased 2.61% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 128,711 shares traded or 88.39% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.56 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 2.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monroe Comml Bank And Tru Mi reported 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cleararc Cap has 35,850 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Co holds 0.08% or 1,525 shares. 75,565 are owned by First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability reported 2,315 shares. Fincl Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parkwood Limited Liability holds 31,325 shares. Diamond Hill Cap accumulated 1.81M shares or 1.86% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp holds 41,185 shares. Mengis Mngmt reported 5,906 shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 650 shares. David R Rahn And Assocs holds 6,590 shares. F&V Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.35% stake. Moreover, Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,823 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (LAG) stake by 60,947 shares to 885,295 valued at $25.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (KBE) stake by 16,990 shares and now owns 129,666 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 21.52% above currents $182.8 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Shares for $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER.