Focused Wealth Management Cut Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding; Scotts Miracle-gro Co (SMG) Has 1.48 Sentiment

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 20.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,669 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 14,404 shares with $1.96M value, down from 18,073 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $68.84B valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $122.37. About 3.48 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25

Scotts Miracle-gro Co (SMG) investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 142 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 96 sold and reduced their stakes in Scotts Miracle-gro Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 35.82 million shares, up from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Scotts Miracle-gro Co in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 79 Increased: 83 New Position: 59.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.82. About 530,388 shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has risen 44.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.60 billion. The Company’s Lawn Care segment offers lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Gardening and Landscape segment provides water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, live goods and seeding solutions, and hydroponic gardening products.

Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 4.16% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for 57,160 shares. Schulhoff & Co Inc owns 53,529 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment House Llc has 2.27% invested in the company for 219,932 shares. The New York-based Boyar Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.96% in the stock. Rwc Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 425,790 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions and 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

