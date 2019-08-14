Focused Wealth Management Cut Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $344,612; Aew Capital Management LP Has Lifted Store Capital (STOR) Holding By $6.46 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased Store Capital Corp (STOR) stake by 9.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 195,800 shares as Store Capital Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 2.20 million shares with $73.68 million value, up from 2.00 million last quarter. Store Capital Corp now has $8.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 220,920 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 46.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 3,879 shares with $394,000 value, down from 7,291 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $26.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 980,935 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (LAG) stake by 338,781 shares to 824,348 valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cloudera Inc stake by 60,403 shares and now owns 105,497 shares. Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) was raised too.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coatue Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.73M shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 100 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 341,119 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 2,000 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 659 shares. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zebra Mgmt Lc owns 2,587 shares. Hl Financial Services Lc reported 16,653 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And Co has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs holds 0.05% or 90 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 835,921 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital has $3600 highest and $34 lowest target. $36’s average target is -0.44% below currents $36.16 stock price. Store Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Finance Serv Corp invested in 72 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co holds 0.21% or 49,831 shares. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 43,144 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 6,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap accumulated 0.03% or 10,166 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 579,100 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Carlson Cap LP holds 0.45% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 757,802 shares. North Star Invest Management holds 100 shares. Duncker Streett & Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 27.61M shares. Menta Ltd invested in 36,813 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 534,809 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.40M shares.