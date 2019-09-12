Focused Wealth Management Boosted Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $867,856 as Market Valuation Rose; London Co Of Virginia Has Decreased Its Stake in Kaman (KAMN) by $1.05 Million as Share Value Rose

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (KAMN) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 16,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 525,669 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.48M, down from 542,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Kaman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 14,412 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 2.54% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN); 02/04/2018 – Bryan Larson Appointed Senior VP, Finance and Administration; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.80B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: BLACKSTONE,SAUDI ARABIA PIF VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 24/05/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement with Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving Ackman’s Pershing Square hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal

Analysts await Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.57 per share. KAMN’s profit will be $11.21M for 39.53 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Kaman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 143.75% EPS growth.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14,823 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $268.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,490 activity. Keating Neal J bought 2,200 shares worth $126,463.

