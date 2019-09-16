Focused Investors Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $35.97 Million as Valuation Rose; Rr Advisors Upped Its Holding in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by $7.72 Million as Share Value Declined

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.52M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.61M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 147,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 627,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.21M, up from 480,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,600 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $93.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $851.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 148,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.