Focused Investors Upped Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) as Stock Price Rose; Strategic Financial Services Upped Community Bk Sys (CBU) Position by $434,535; Shares Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 16,423 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 2.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 7,448 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.05% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 1.94 million shares. Nottingham reported 1.62% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 65,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 1.42M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 24,613 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.03% or 51,518 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group invested 0.07% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 138,156 shares. Maple Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 5,050 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 4,951 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc reported 7,150 shares stake. Asset reported 30,020 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 9,000 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares to 78,513 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,616 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 26,900 shares to 851,700 shares, valued at $104.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 43,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.