Focused Investors Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $3.76 Million; Luminus Management Lifted By $15.86 Million Its Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Holding

Focused Investors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc sold 28,700 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 823,000 shares with $107.92 million value, down from 851,700 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $189.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 3.50 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Luminus Management Llc increased Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) stake by 286.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 7.93M shares as Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)’s stock rose 11.78%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 10.70M shares with $31.02M value, up from 2.77M last quarter. Laredo Petroleum Inc now has $645.92 million valuation. The stock increased 4.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 4.98 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT

Luminus Management Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 2.39M shares to 3.58 million valued at $82.22M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 62,695 shares and now owns 105,251 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,353 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Invesco reported 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 140,864 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 52,343 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 185,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 21,172 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 5,624 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 52,882 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -0.51% below currents $135.44 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.