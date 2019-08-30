Focused Investors Trimmed Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake by $1.81 Million as Stock Price Declined; Celanese Del (CE) Holder Atria Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 325,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.30 million, down from 336,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $170.8. About 109,328 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 73.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 8,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 2,997 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 11,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 225,318 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 8,249 shares to 43,876 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 8,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $310.49 million for 11.05 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.