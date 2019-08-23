Focused Investors Stake in The Home Depot (HD) Has Lowered by $2.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Imax (IMAX) Position as Stock Price Declined

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 25,661 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 432,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.95 million, down from 446,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $220.35. About 898,807 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMAX expects blockbuster 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is IMAX Corporation (IMAX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Imax: Sadly Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.31% or 2.89 million shares. North Star Management reported 10,090 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,475 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors invested in 0.03% or 24,656 shares. Dowling & Yahnke reported 67,752 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Com invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,857 shares. 12,641 are held by Wellington Shields Cap Ltd. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 18,712 were accumulated by Btr Cap Management. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barclays Public Limited owns 1.63M shares. 150,295 are held by Bb&T Corp. Moreover, Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Co has 1.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meritage Portfolio reported 104,169 shares.