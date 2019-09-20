Focused Investors Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Lowered by $3.20 Million as Share Price Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased by $329,778 Its Holding

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.02M, down from 455,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $215.23. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, DEUTSCHE BANK TO SEEK SUNEDISON SUIT DISMISSAL; 09/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman’s Blankfein to Quit After Abysmal Trading Year; Market Cheers; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MINNIS, BANTWAL DISCUSS CREDIT ON BLOOMBERG TVT; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CARR: CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG FOR M&A; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Sues Federal Reserve Over Lifetime Ban

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.5. About 754,534 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 114,800 shares to 936,700 shares, valued at $121.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.73 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.56 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.