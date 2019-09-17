Focused Investors Stake in American Express Co. (AXP) Has Decreased by $5.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shares Rose, Intact Investment Management Upped Holding

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 46,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.27M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $118.62. About 567,760 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 219,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.94 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 520,996 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.26 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha”, Forbes.com published: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Express and Parley for the Oceans Announce First-Ever Card Made Primarily with Reclaimed Plastic from Parley and Launch a Global Campaign to #BackOurOceans – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

