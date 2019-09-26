Focused Investors Raised Its United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Position by $14.92 Million; Horan Capital Management Stake in Atvi (ATVI) Raised by $6.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Atvi (ATVI) by 410.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 128,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 160,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Atvi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 5.25 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 114,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 936,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.96M, up from 821,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wmt (NYSE:WMT) by 4,783 shares to 147,677 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,749 shares, and cut its stake in Pep (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision Blizzard, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ATVI – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Plunged 26% in 2018 – Nasdaq” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), The Stock That Zoomed 108% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 75,756 shares. Citigroup reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cleararc Inc has invested 0.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% or 23,667 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 4,823 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 0.03% or 5,482 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0.01% or 671 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bessemer Gp reported 2.93 million shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2.30M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 106,164 were reported by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 0.02% or 56,438 shares. Odey Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 53,000 shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 52,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $76.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,100 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).