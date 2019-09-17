Focused Investors Raised By $35.97 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Deswell Industries Inchares (DSWL) SI Decreased By 77.78%

Focused Investors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 30.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc acquired 147,400 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 627,900 shares with $153.21 million value, up from 480,500 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $222.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $234.43. About 2.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Deswell Industries Inchares (NASDAQ:DSWL) had a decrease of 77.78% in short interest. DSWL’s SI was 400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 77.78% from 1,800 shares previously. With 7,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Deswell Industries Inchares (NASDAQ:DSWL)’s short sellers to cover DSWL’s short positions. The SI to Deswell Industries Inchares’s float is 0.01%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 797 shares traded. Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) has declined 19.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The company has market cap of $42.33 million. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. It has a 9.89 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital audio workstations, digital or analogue mixing consoles, instrument amplifiers, signal processors, firewire/USB audio interfaces, keyboard controllers, and speaker enclosures; home theatre audio products, such as 7.1-channel audio-visual Hi-Fi stereo receivers-amplifiers; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Birinyi Associate Inc has 0.58% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). King Wealth stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 5,215 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Ltd holds 2.02M shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd reported 1,582 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oakwood Cap Ltd Liability Corp Ca stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Grimes Com holds 0.57% or 30,878 shares. Natl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 1.27% or 11,337 shares. M&T Bank Corporation owns 183,791 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 37,213 shares. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advsr has 2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 45,214 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 9,657 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com holds 27,382 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 0.5% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 952,651 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Focused Investors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 38,100 shares to 1.15 million valued at $153.53M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) stake by 46,400 shares and now owns 1.32 million shares. Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 12.40% above currents $234.43 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29800 target in Friday, July 12 report.

