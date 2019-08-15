Focused Investors Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Raised by $404,000; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $355,630 as Share Price Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 6,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 186,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 179,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 4.80M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 9.67M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 06/04/2018 – Financial News: JPMorgan readies bond desk to catch Mifid II trades – exclusive from @SamuelAgini; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thornburg Investment Management Incorporated has 4.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The California-based Savings Bank Of The West has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Texas-based Amarillo Natl Bank has invested 1.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 94,310 were accumulated by Baltimore. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.14 million shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.87% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 172,900 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 114,150 shares. Tradition Capital Limited Company stated it has 73,044 shares. 88,000 are held by Selz Limited Liability. Palisade Management Lc Nj has 186,705 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,249 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt reported 18,830 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 6,652 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 14,200 shares to 399,700 shares, valued at $72.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,800 shares, and cut its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

