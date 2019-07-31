Focused Investors Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; Last Week Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Superior Plus (TSE:SPB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Superior Plus has $15 highest and $13.5 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 8.64% above currents $13.19 stock price. Superior Plus had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.5 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Industrial Alliance Securities maintained Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. See Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5 Maintain

Focused Investors Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc sold 91,500 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 2.32 million shares with $98.06M value, down from 2.42 million last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $74.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 7.34 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – CHRISTIANSON: XI’S REASSURANCES `GREAT NEWS’ FOR MORGAN STANLEY; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 07/03/2018 – SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD SHPJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 27600 FROM ZAC 21900; 08/05/2018 – 0QYU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – Gorman Tempers Euphoria After Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – Tracy Morgan Joined By Comedians, Actors, and Hollywood Execs for Comedy Show to Raise Funds for Brain Condition; 21/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 4.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 18/04/2018 – NextDC Target Price Lifted 14% to A$9.20/Share by Morgan Stanley

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The companyÂ’s Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. It has a 27.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

More important recent Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Superior Plus Corp.’s (TSE:SPB) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Superior Plus Corp.’s (TSE:SPB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 255,271 shares traded. Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SPB News: 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands Names New CEO, Reveals Restructuring Plans; 23/04/2018 – SPECTRUM SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Over the; 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – CONSUMER PRODUCTS GROUP WILL BE COMPRISED OF PET SUPPLIES, HOME & GARDEN AND AUTO CARE BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – FURminator® Brand Refresh Empowers Pet Owners to Take Grooming Into Their Own Hands; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands FY18 Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops Projected to Be $600M-$617M; 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – PHILIP S. SZUBA WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD HARDWARE & HOME IMPROVEMENT (HHI) DIVISION; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS…; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS – CO, SPECTRUM BRANDS EXPECT ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINESS TO CLOSE IN H2 2018; 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC SAYS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $300MLN -$310 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisition Of Spectrum Brands’ Battery And Portable Lighting Products Business

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley has $61 highest and $56 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 30.96% above currents $44.67 stock price. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Friday, February 1 to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burns J W & Ny has 0.91% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 88,061 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Confluence Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 5,404 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank Co has invested 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Shufro Rose & Company Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bell Bancshares reported 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.68% or 227,430 shares. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 918,361 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.54% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ally Financial Inc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Convergence Prtn Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 42,781 shares. Bluemar Cap Lc has 113,258 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 5,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd has 6,838 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can Investors Expect From the Coming Rate Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.