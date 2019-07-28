Focused Investors Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Rose; Netflix Com (NFLX) Holder Winch Advisory Services Lifted Its Stake

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 1,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 11,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc analyzed 35,800 shares as the company's stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.63 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 640,172 shares to 1,933 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG).

