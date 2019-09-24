Focused Investors Lifted Bank Of America (BAC) Holding By $8.96 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Focused Investors Llc increased Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) stake by 9.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc acquired 309,100 shares as Bank Of America Corporation (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 3.71M shares with $107.48 million value, up from 3.40 million last quarter. Bank Of America Corporation now has $274.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 49.43 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is -0.73% below currents $162.19 stock price. Cummins had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the shares of CMI in report on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $16200 target. Buckingham Research maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $172 target. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Loop Capital has “Sell” rating and $14500 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. See Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $162.19. About 1.14M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.59 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold Cummins Inc. shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 40,294 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 6,564 shares. 47,300 are owned by Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.22% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sun Life Inc invested in 118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 22,605 were accumulated by Kornitzer Management Ks. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Limited Partnership stated it has 36,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund L P has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1.55 million shares. Cannell Peter B owns 5,785 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Utd Fire Group Inc Inc holds 1.34% or 22,000 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.12% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1.21M shares. Kessler Gru Lc reported 20,074 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 80,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc owns 2,636 shares. 2,377 were accumulated by Blue Chip Partners.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Il invested in 250,634 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Johnson Fincl accumulated 82,360 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Management stated it has 395,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 303,859 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gam Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ellington Management Grp Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,100 shares. Michigan-based Lvm Capital Limited Mi has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Westend Ltd Liability Co owns 183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank holds 0.06% or 123,804 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 5.83M shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 353,317 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Excalibur Mngmt holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 30,964 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,592 shares.