Focused Investors Increases Stake in Bank Of America (BAC); As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $541,800

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, down from 6,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45M shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 309,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.48 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15,700 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $90.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,100 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,720 shares to 27,700 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

