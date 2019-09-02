Focused Investors Holds Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); As Landec (LNDC) Market Value Rose, Wynnefield Capital Has Upped Holding by $634,800

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table)

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 65,655 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 109,733 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% or 33,066 shares in its portfolio. Penn Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 271,531 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 1.03% or 578,921 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.21% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 30,300 shares. Heartland Advsrs owns 0.76% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 835,700 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 563,625 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 56,067 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 39,307 shares. Walthausen & Communication Ltd Com holds 1.72% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 830,683 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated accumulated 23,068 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 15,700 shares to 480,500 shares, valued at $118.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 43,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

