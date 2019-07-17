Focused Investors Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Leuthold Group Lifted Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $1.86 Million; Valuation Rose

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 16,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,529 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 52,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cheviot Value Management reported 6,781 shares stake. Riverbridge Prns has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability has 1.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ancora Advsr Ltd Company has 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 218,686 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management holds 0.52% or 113,200 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,593 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 68,137 shares. James Inv Research Inc holds 1.76% or 265,532 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company reported 27,162 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Lc invested in 35,300 shares or 1.02% of the stock. 71,671 were accumulated by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora. Cincinnati Insur reported 2.01 million shares stake. Insight 2811 stated it has 2,750 shares. 21,510 were accumulated by Schaller Invest Gp.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. 6 DEP NCM PFD EE declares $0.375000 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 91,500 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $98.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,500 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Short Russell2000 by 106,061 shares to 182,616 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Trust Short S&P500 by 157,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,648 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).