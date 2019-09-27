Focused Investors Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Upped by $1.21 Million; Marsico Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $37.40 Million

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.27M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $128.44. About 3.31M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 102,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 259,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.63M, up from 157,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $383. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forte Capital Llc Adv invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisors Asset Management has 243,474 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 6,389 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh reported 1.01 million shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 13,937 shares. Cortland Mo holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,997 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 6.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bryn Mawr holds 284,101 shares. Dodge Cox, a California-based fund reported 29,822 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.49 million shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc has 177,043 shares. Willis Investment Counsel has 271,073 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Gru has 2.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,524 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 787,236 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14,800 shares to 417,500 shares, valued at $86.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stewart & Patten Ltd Company has 2,125 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx owns 38,627 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Pcl has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tci Wealth has invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mengis Capital Mgmt has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Payden Rygel, California-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Smithfield Com holds 0.19% or 5,010 shares. Hills Bancorp Tru invested in 8,537 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 10,359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9,629 are held by Gradient Invests Lc. Allstate stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mngmt One, Japan-based fund reported 292,559 shares. Sarl owns 10,380 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Meyer Handelman Commerce holds 45,298 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Company reported 31,731 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 379 shares to 107,591 shares, valued at $203.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,932 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

