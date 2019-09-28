Focused Investors Has Upped Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Upped Holding

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.27M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 52,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $76.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Data from Pivotal Ph. 3 SPARTAN Study Shows 25% Reduction in Risk of Death in Patients with nmCRPC Treated with ERLEADA (apalutamide) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geller accumulated 0.13% or 2,390 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Next Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Benjamin F Edwards has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Tru Na invested in 1.52% or 54,224 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cabot reported 3,450 shares. Adirondack Research holds 1,558 shares. 2,753 were reported by Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd. 89,967 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Wealth Architects Ltd stated it has 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cognios Ltd holds 19,380 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Lc holds 2.57% or 249,628 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc accumulated 12,212 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 895,200 shares to 215,041 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 607,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,152 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “August Rail Data Remains Weak, In Line with July – Stephens – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 10,013 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation stated it has 7,875 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 950 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.73% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fdx Advisors holds 10,795 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 2.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Edgemoor Advsrs Incorporated reported 3,448 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,736 shares. 13,227 are held by Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 12.53 million shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Highland Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 23,686 shares. Girard Limited owns 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,910 shares. 94,166 are owned by Hightower Ltd Liability Co. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested 2.39% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).