Focused Investors Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $404,000 as Share Price Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Price Rose, Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Its Position by $2.70 Million

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 57.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 20,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,047 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 35,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 507,800 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $89.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 91,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock or 18,679 shares.

