Focused Investors Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Dsam Partners Llp Lowered Stake

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.02 million shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 985,826 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Lc reported 6.23M shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associates holds 4,962 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2,251 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Arizona-based fund reported 63,015 shares. Kempen Management Nv reported 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aperio Ltd Liability has 2.28 million shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 3.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,300 shares. Johnson Fincl Group has invested 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Financial Llc accumulated 134 shares. Sunbelt Securities has 1.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,039 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,015 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,865 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd accumulated 30,906 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Punch And Associates Investment Mngmt Inc has 78,158 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 21,700 shares to 678,600 shares, valued at $128.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,800 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,862 shares to 343,552 shares, valued at $21.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 127.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.