Focused Investors Has Lowered Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake as Valuation Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Lifted Its Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $20.50 Million as Stock Price Declined

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 681,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.95 million, down from 709,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 256,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.19 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 816,526 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.12 million shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $281.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,313 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

