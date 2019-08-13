Focused Investors Has Lowered Holding in The Coca (KO) by $2.28 Million; Marshfield Associates Lowered Its Visa Cl A (V) Stake by $395,304

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.81M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 4.44M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 586,430 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.59M, down from 588,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $177.96. About 3.81 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.81 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.