Focused Investors Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $404,000 as Stock Rose; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Cut Position

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 241,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 277,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 518,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $686.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 452,994 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $1.34 million activity. Haqq Christopher sold 12,375 shares worth $477,922. Newell Joe sold $57,020 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Friday, February 1. 2,000 shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC, worth $39,000.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Presentations Highlighting Tab-cel® and Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T Clinical Results at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Collaborator Presentation of Positive Phase 1 Clinical Results for a Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Mesothelioma – GlobeNewswire” on March 31, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Delta Air Lines, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Skyworks Solutions Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 21,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 75 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Highline Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 160,498 were reported by Millennium Lc. Citadel Advisors holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 15,317 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 15,156 shares. Ameritas Prns owns 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 3,329 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Co invested in 0% or 10,288 shares. 12 West Cap Limited Partnership holds 158,700 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Birchview Ltd Partnership holds 24,000 shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares to 610,063 shares, valued at $42.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Inv Management Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3,803 are held by Carlson. Cambridge Tru has 1.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 303,236 shares. Smithfield Trust Com stated it has 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clean Yield Group reported 5,237 shares. Columbia Asset reported 1.03% stake. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 59.51 million shares. Cadinha And Limited has 3.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 181,856 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 2.31 million shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Davis has 3.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Citizens Savings Bank Com has 1.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Exchange Capital Mgmt owns 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,096 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,429 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.74M shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Earnings: JPM Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11,100 shares to 325,800 shares, valued at $53.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).