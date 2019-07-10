Focused Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) as Shares Rose; As Moog (MOG.A) Share Price Were Volatile, Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut by $2.18 Million Its Stake

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 9.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 25,403 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,050 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.61M, down from 630,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 74,296 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 14,200 shares to 399,700 shares, valued at $72.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited reported 6,703 shares stake. Fincl Advantage, Maryland-based fund reported 100 shares. Pggm holds 0.66% or 1.27M shares. Blb&B has invested 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested 5.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 5,415 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has 1.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 68,657 shares. Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,685 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Apriem Advisors invested 2.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California-based Cornerstone has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Court Place Ltd Llc has 22,524 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr owns 81,539 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Company holds 9,806 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.