Focused Investors Has Decreased Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $6.03 Million; Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose While National Investment Services Has Decreased Its Stake

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 15,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 14,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 30,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 710,883 shares traded or 39.40% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 652,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.28 million, down from 673,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $251.22. About 2.77 million shares traded or 103.17% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher Buys California-Based Garnett-Powers – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate eHealth (EHTH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brown & Brown Acquires WBR Insurance, Expands in Virginia – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, AA, EHTH – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth Calls Hot After Big Price-Target Hike – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $292,335 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $82,240 were bought by Brooke Beth A. on Tuesday, September 3.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 829 shares to 4,966 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 10,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.16% or 12,100 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 142,845 shares. American Interest Grp invested in 0% or 16,141 shares. Invest Service Wi reported 1% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Us Financial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Swiss National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Riverhead Ltd Company reported 3,716 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Llc reported 1.3% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.01% or 4,746 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 2,136 shares. Products Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 3,738 shares in its portfolio.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.