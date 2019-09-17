Focused Investors Has Decreased Its American Express Co. (AXP) Position; Diana Shipping (DSX) Shorts Down By 1.73%

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) had a decrease of 1.73% in short interest. DSX’s SI was 1.38 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.73% from 1.40M shares previously. With 182,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)’s short sellers to cover DSX’s short positions. The SI to Diana Shipping Inc’s float is 1.67%. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 324,807 shares traded or 54.20% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M

Focused Investors Llc decreased American Express Co. (AXP) stake by 3.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc sold 46,400 shares as American Express Co. (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 1.32 million shares with $163.27M value, down from 1.37M last quarter. American Express Co. now has $97.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 4.24M shares traded or 24.05% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Diana Shipping Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DSX) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baltic Dry Index continues hot streak – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baltic Dry Index notches 10th straight gain – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New index to track shipping costs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capesize vessels speed up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $333.40 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has a 26.2 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.14 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0.13% or 722,328 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 120,946 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md owns 30,496 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,641 shares. Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 1.34% or 45,411 shares. Essex Financial Svcs Inc reported 5,339 shares stake. Moreover, Montgomery Inv has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Panagora Asset Inc holds 565,226 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 46,724 shares. Cornerstone owns 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,781 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 81,882 shares or 6.97% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mcmillion owns 0.81% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,491 shares. 8,175 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Rbf Cap Limited owns 23,000 shares.