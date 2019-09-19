Focused Investors Has Decreased Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Market Value Rose; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shares Declined, Yakira Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $6.26 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 56,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 92,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 349,386 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.02 million, down from 455,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $215.23. About 1.55M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of April 24 (Table); 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – PE Hub: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on Clarity Money; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 114,800 shares to 936,700 shares, valued at $121.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.73 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

