Focused Investors Has Cut Its Target Corp. (TGT) Position by $3.49 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lifted Position by $19.35 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21 million shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 43,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.48M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 5.46 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 12.85 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

