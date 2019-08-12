Focused Investors Has Cut Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Position; Provident Financial Holdings (PROV)’s Sentiment Is 1.58

Focused Investors Llc decreased Diageo Plc (DEO) stake by 3.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc sold 11,100 shares as Diageo Plc (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 325,800 shares with $53.30M value, down from 336,900 last quarter. Diageo Plc now has $97.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 342,293 shares traded or 6.40% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively

Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.31, from 0.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 19 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 12 reduced and sold their positions in Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.60 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Provident Financial Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 7.83% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. for 359,394 shares. Continental Advisors Llc owns 93,393 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 140,759 shares. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 153,841 shares.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 7,583 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) has risen 12.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PROV News: 19/04/2018 – Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial on Track to Meet 2018 Expectations; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – FOLLOWING RIGHTS ISSUE GROUP’S CAPITAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY ARE BOTH STRONG; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON AN ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018, AFTER ASSUMING RECEIPT OF £300M NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE, WAS 29.8%; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Vanquis Bank Delivered 1Q Profits Ahead of Plan; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – HOME CREDIT BUSINESS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO BREAKEVEN ON ANNUALISED RUN RATE BASIS DURING H2 2018 AND MOVE INTO PROFITABILITY IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018 WAS 29.8% VS GROUP’S REVISED MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT OF 25.5%; 26/03/2018 – Provident Financial Faces Shareholder Claim Over Disclosure Failure -Times of London; 26/03/2018 – Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – MANDATE: Provident Financial GBP 5Y Bond Roadshow From May 17

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to clients and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company has market cap of $149.87 million. It operates through two divisions: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. It has a 34.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans.