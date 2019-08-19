Focused Investors Has Boosted By $404,000 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position; CERES VENTURES (CEVE) SI Decreased By 3.25%

CERES VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS:CEVE) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. CEVE’s SI was 11,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 12,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 60 days are for CERES VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS:CEVE)’s short sellers to cover CEVE’s short positions. The stock increased 66.67% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.01. About 14,000 shares traded or 1974.07% up from the average. Ceres Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEVE) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Focused Investors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 0.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc acquired 4,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)'s stock rose 0.73%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 969,600 shares with $98.15 million value, up from 965,600 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $344.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81M shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan's Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. The company has market cap of $1.14 million. The Company’s technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. It currently has negative earnings. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications.

Focused Investors Llc decreased Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) stake by 11,100 shares to 325,800 valued at $53.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) stake by 36,300 shares and now owns 1.11 million shares. Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 20.68% above currents $107.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.