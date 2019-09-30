Focused Investors Has Boosted By $35.97 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; ALLTEMP (LTMP) Sellers Increased By 500% Their Shorts

Focused Investors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 30.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc acquired 147,400 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 627,900 shares with $153.21 million value, up from 480,500 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $206.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $217.65. About 4.20 million shares traded or 9.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.44M were reported by Charles Schwab Management Inc. 152,352 were accumulated by Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo. Uss Mngmt Ltd holds 421,993 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 37,561 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 88,874 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,698 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com. Coe Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.86% stake. Sol Cap reported 1.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.84% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 70,359 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.1% or 5,725 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 255,982 shares. Coldstream Mngmt holds 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 13,373 shares. Argent Tru invested in 24,100 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,105 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 20.76% above currents $217.65 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $247 target. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Focused Investors Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 72,400 shares to 2.25 million valued at $98.63 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 50,600 shares and now owns 1.72M shares. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) was reduced too.