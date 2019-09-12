Focused Investors Decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake By $3.11 Million; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut By $630,513 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

Focused Investors Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc sold 72,400 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 2.25M shares with $98.63M value, down from 2.32 million last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $72.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 9.76M shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Morgan to captain World Xl against West lndies in T20 fundraiser; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Bitcoin Bust Reminds Morgan Stanley of Nasdaq Crash, But Faster; 17/04/2018 – U.S. shale oil output is surging, but American refineries can’t process much more of the light crude, according to Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Reports 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 09/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 23 FROM EUR 22

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 33.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 16,167 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 32,594 shares with $1.30 million value, down from 48,761 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 17.51 million shares traded or 64.43% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.00 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,675 shares. Crestwood Advsr Ltd has 32,938 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lipe Dalton holds 36,850 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,583 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 29,178 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma reported 36,725 shares. Sol Commerce reported 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Adirondack Trust owns 4,532 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 306,981 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 18,808 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Ejf Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Republic Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 748,628 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Another LNG Nail In Coal’s Coffin? – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Chief Sees US-China Trade War As Sales Risk For Big Jets – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 24.87% above currents $37.32 stock price. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) stake by 90,008 shares to 155,664 valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 82,084 shares and now owns 164,426 shares. Nvent Electric Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 51,959 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 2,994 shares. 13,210 are owned by Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 105,789 shares. Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 47,629 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. First Natl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,334 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.85% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 0.05% or 109,974 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.22% or 363,403 shares. Ww Invsts stated it has 95 shares. Financial Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 6,004 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 664,795 shares.