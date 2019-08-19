Focused Investors Decreased Its Position in Cbs (CBS) as Stock Rose; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) as Shares Declined

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 507,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.04M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 1.57M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does -CBS TV; 06/03/2018 – Variety: John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. Among Cast for CBS All Access Series `$1′; 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Redstone to replace CBS board if deal isn’t reached; 14/05/2018 – CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 06/04/2018 – CBS Doesn’t Want to Do a Viacom Deal, Says BTIG’s Greenfield (Video); 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 17/05/2018 – Redstone wins voting tussle as CBS-Viacom fight heats up

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 196,599 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 1.12 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.25 million shares. Lpl Ltd, California-based fund reported 50,990 shares. Cordasco Networks invested in 0.01% or 216 shares. 306,514 are owned by Ameriprise. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com stated it has 58,361 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0.01% or 20,960 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 912,579 shares. Prudential Public holds 0.23% or 1.44M shares. Redwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 384,200 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,067 shares. Raffles Assoc LP has invested 2.37% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Utah Retirement holds 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 61,323 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited reported 6,018 shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: Crescent, Alcentra, Verizon, Boxwood, Dunes Point, TPG, Riverside | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If CBS Merges With Viacom, This Person Looks to Be the New CEO – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $86,335 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). 18,178 are owned by Shell Asset. Prescott Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 179,632 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 350,757 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co accumulated 45,000 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 2,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 17,188 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 8,000 shares. Meritage Port Management holds 0.36% or 172,504 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 4,751 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.07% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Cordasco Network owns 522 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc holds 28,654 shares. 1,065 are held by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Rathbone Brothers Plc invested in 13,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock.