Focused Investors Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Argent Capital Management Upped Its Marten Transport LTD (MRTN) Holding by $770,610

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.49M, down from 474,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/05/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – SALAME, VICE CHAIRMAN OF FIRM & GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION AND EALET, GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 09/03/2018 – Cohn is the fourth high-profile Goldman alumnus to leave the administration; 20/03/2018 – PRINCE ALWALEED SAYS WORKING WITH ADVISORS INCLUDING GOLDMAN SACHS TO FIND INVESTMENTS AS LARGE AS $3 BLN FOR KINGDOM HOLDING -BBG INTV; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 45,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 83,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marten Transport Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 116,519 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,250 shares to 66,954 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,240 shares, and cut its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold MRTN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 13,273 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.42% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 1.10 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 21,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). American invested in 29,501 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 771,979 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 38,113 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 683,319 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 23,984 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 505 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.25M shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 52,826 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 40,112 shares. Kistler reported 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rudman Errol M owns 10,340 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Valueworks Lc invested in 38,060 shares or 4.89% of the stock. Vigilant Management Ltd Company invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lincoln National holds 3,065 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn invested in 88,400 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Ltd holds 0.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 21,568 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,236 shares. Buckingham Capital stated it has 30,161 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 14,716 shares. Profit Invest Lc invested in 0.42% or 2,831 shares.