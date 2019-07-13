Focused Investors Continues to Hold Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); American National Bank Maintains Holding in Bunge LTD (BG)

American National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 18,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,350 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 34,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 507,800 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $89.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Communication owns 799,695 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Mngmt Group stated it has 453,906 shares. 34,050 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe). Villere St Denis J & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 295,684 were reported by Fiduciary Co. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa reported 3.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Citizens Northern Corp has 2.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Synovus Fincl holds 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 320,817 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,943 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 5.43 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Mawer Management Ltd has invested 2.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gradient Invests Limited has 77,046 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Markel reported 186,150 shares stake. Portland Global Advsr Ltd reported 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 20,446 shares to 48,953 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,839 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST).