Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.99 N/A -0.03 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.27 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Focus Financial Partners Inc. and THL Credit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Focus Financial Partners Inc. and THL Credit Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and THL Credit Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 THL Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 67.86% for Focus Financial Partners Inc. with average price target of $47.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.7% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares and 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares. 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61% THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors THL Credit Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.