Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

We are comparing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.32 N/A 0.10 279.10 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.68 N/A 7.95 14.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Focus Financial Partners Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

$37.5 is Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 82.75%. Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $106.75, while its potential downside is -3.50%. Based on the data shown earlier, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares. Competitively, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. was less bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.