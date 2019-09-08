Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.36 N/A 0.10 279.10 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.05 N/A 1.00 5.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Focus Financial Partners Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37.5 is Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 85.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 14.19%. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.