Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

As Asset Management businesses, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.30 N/A 0.10 279.10 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.04 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 91.33% for Focus Financial Partners Inc. with consensus target price of $37.5. On the other hand, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s potential upside is 23.52% and its consensus target price is $23. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares and 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.