Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

As Asset Management companies, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 22 0.51 20.41M 0.10 279.10 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.17 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 92,436,594.20% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 66.44% upside potential and an average price target of $37.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 10.68%. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.