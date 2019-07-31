Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.98 N/A -0.03 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.14 N/A 2.26 2.72

Table 1 highlights Focus Financial Partners Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Focus Financial Partners Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 54.68% at a $43.17 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.