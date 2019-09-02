Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.32 N/A 0.10 279.10 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 82.75% at a $37.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 58.08%. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.