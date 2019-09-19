Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

As Asset Management companies, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.56 N/A 0.10 279.10 Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58

In table 1 we can see Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evercore Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Focus Financial Partners Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Evercore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 59.71% for Focus Financial Partners Inc. with consensus target price of $37.5. Competitively Evercore Inc. has a consensus target price of $89, with potential upside of 4.74%. Based on the data shown earlier, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Evercore Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 94.7%. About 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.