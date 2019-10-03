Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Focus Financial Partners Inc.
|22
|0.51
|20.41M
|0.10
|279.10
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
In table 1 we can see Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is currently more expensive than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Focus Financial Partners Inc.
|92,436,594.20%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Focus Financial Partners Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.01% and an $37.5 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Focus Financial Partners Inc.
|-6.41%
|0.04%
|-24.77%
|-2.45%
|-30.45%
|6%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
