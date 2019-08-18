Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.45 N/A 0.10 279.10 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.57 N/A 2.55 11.62

In table 1 we can see Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 82.21% upside potential and a consensus price target of $39.63. Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -4.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 94.1% respectively. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.