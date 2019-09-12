Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.52 N/A 0.10 279.10 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.35 N/A 1.02 16.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Focus Financial Partners Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is presently more expensive than Apollo Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 63.90% upside potential and a consensus target price of $37.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 43.3% respectively. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.